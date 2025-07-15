Legacy Media Still Gets Its Gaza News from Hamas

The barely-legitimate BBC had to pull their documentary on Gaza when they realized or were exposed for allowing the filmmakers to collaborate with Hamas. It was literally Hamas propaganda. Hamas helped produce it.

The documentary featured a Hamas official’s child as the poster boy for surviving the war without revealing who the child was.

News out of Gaza comes from Hamas. The terror group tightly controls the information and the people.

For example, as we reported numerous times, the casualty numbers come from the Gaza Health Ministry which is completely controlled by the terror group.

As a result, we don’t know who or how many have died.

The Associated Press employed photographers who participated in the October 7th massacre. They shared offices with Hamas and kept that information secret.

For two years, The New York Times employed a Nazi sympathizer, Solomon Hijjy, to do its front-page reporting from Gaza. His social media posts praising Hitler were exposed, so the Times apologized for the author violating their social media guidelines. The whole Hitler love was ignored.

Soliman Hijjy’s work is still posted on The New York Times. He published from 2021 to 2023.

The photo of Hijjy in the OSINT post was taken and posted on his Facebook page on August 7, 2022 , more than a year before the war on Gaza began.

Hamas must laugh at how stupid Americans can be, especially legacy journalists.

