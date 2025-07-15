There Goes the Neighborhood – in Burned Out LA

This next story is very sad, but not unexpected. Democrat leftists have worked hard at trying to destroy the American Dream, which is wholly reliant on people buying and owning their own piece of land. A new example of that is the new California law SB549. It allows LA County to buy burned out lots at low cost and put multi-family Section 8 housing on them. So, they will take beautiful property that was once the epitome of the single family home, and make the properties into another urban dump.

Leftists don’t want a middle class or the American Dream.

The only reason they need this housing is to put up the third world poor they brought in. They will house them at the expense of the productive people. That is what socialism and communism are.

This Marxist ideology is the ideology of envy and greed.

It’s not about racism, caring about the poor of the world, or humanitarianism. It’s about destroying capitalism, the Constitution, and the very foundation of the United States.

Gov. Newsom promised he would not do this. Perhaps this is the reason the building permits are not being handed out? What do you think.