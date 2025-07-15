Trump’s Innocence and a Poorly Handled Situation

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s partner in crime, said she is ready to tell the truth. I wouldn’t count on her honesty, but maybe she will tell the truth.

David Schoen, Epstein’s criminal attorney, was on Newsmax last night addressing a client list and Donald Trump. Mr. Schoen specifically asked Epstein if there was anything untoward in Donald Trump’s case.

Journalist Dick Bryant has pursued the case for years, but did give out at least one inaccurate name, Alan Dershowitz. Dershowtiz won his lawsuit on the issue and Virginia Guthrie said she was mistaken about him. Bryant also seemed unsure about the names. So, I cut the names out.

Pam Bondi handled the situation poorly, beginning with the influencer binder situation. What was she thinking?

On Feb 27th Pam Bondi invited several influencers to the White House and personally handed them each a binder titled, ” The Epstein files, Phase 1. ” The binders were props. She said she personally made the covers.

She put some of President Trump’s most loyal followers, who have influence, out in public with empty binders.

The explosive paperwork she released were recycled court documents.

Now she says there were no files and she closed the case.

Epstein the Spy?

Epstein was a pervert who didn’t pay much of a price. He had a sweetheart deal in the Florida prison where he served 13 months but went out to work six days a week and was allowed to hire private guards. The Federal government dropped the charges. A 53-page indictment was never used. Trump’s appointee Alex Acosta as Secretary of Labor, said publicly there wasn’t enough actual evidence when he prosecuted the case in Florida.

In 2017, during his vetting for Secretary of Labor under the Trump administration, Alexander Acosta, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida who oversaw Epstein’s 2008 plea deal, allegedly told Trump’s transition team privately that he was instructed to back off Epstein because he “belonged to intelligence” and the matter was “above his pay grade.”

Ghislaine’s father was suspected Mossad.

There is no proof he was a spy, but no one knows how he made his money, and the comment by Acosta lingers. Acosta allegedly thought Epstein was an asset.