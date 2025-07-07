The Last Straw! Elon Is Right But That Doesn’t Mean Trump Isn’t!

Elon Musk said the last straw was the Axios report that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t have a client list. Most find it hard to believe Epstein didn’t have a client list since he appeared to get at least some of his money from blackmail. We also heard there was one ad infinitum.

Musk also doesn’t believe there is “no credible evidence” that Epstein didn’t kill himself.

That isn’t believable since from what we have seen so far there is a lot of credible evidence. The cameras on the cell didn’t work, the guards claimed to be asleep despite Epstein labeled a suicide risk, Epstein was in a cell near a killer, and more.

Rep. Comer said he doubts they’d (DoJ and/or FBI) find anything and were probably shredding documents as he spoke. Rep. Ron Johnson believes they were shredding documents also.

The problem is it’s not likely Donald Trump approved that. He is not likely to blame.

If the documents were shredded, the DoJ would be better off just admitting it at this point.

Elon’s response to President Trump’s TruthSocial post was pretty funny.

It’s not that Epstein was his primary issue. It was the nail in the proverbial coffine.

What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again … pic.twitter.com/CO9xJz68Tf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2025

This is his real problem.

I would be livid if I was Elon. Imagine you go all-in, receive tons of death threats, your companies are under fire, but you keep your head on the mission to cut costs thinking you’re doing your part to save our country. You bring in the best and brightest young minds,… https://t.co/oD5zlFWXa4 — Dave Lee (@heydave7) July 6, 2025

The problem for the President is Donald Trump wants to first grow the economy and that cannot be done without money. At least that’s what President Trump and Treasury Secretary Bessent believe. The five trillion dollars is not spent yet, it’s a ceiling that has been set, which congress generally keeps raising. A lot of waste could have been cut and wasn’t and some things like the $1,000 for newborns was not needed. That’s a total waste of money but for Ted Cruz and his Wall Street wife, maybe not. The concept is nice if you have money.

Then there is the no tax on tips or OT. There are no safeguards against everyone getting paid in OT or tips.

About the child tax credit welfare. That’s mostly used by illegal aliens with anchor babies.

The craptastic money for the climate hoax is still in the bill for some reason.

I could go on.

However, there are many good things in the bill and the most vital one is the immigration component. The only thing that matters is the immigration component. If we don’t get these new Democrats, criminals and terrorists out of this country, we won’t have a country.

The new Democrats will make us into a one-party dictatorship. The criminals and terrorists will soon make us the hellhole we see in terrorist and narco countries.

I will repeat what I’ve said before and you can and hopefully will out your views in the comments below. Elon is right! And Elon is under appreciated. He risked his life to cut not add trillions. However, we voted for Trump and he’s asking us to trust him so I will trust him a little longer.