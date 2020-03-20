No deaths at Lennox Hill Hospital from the virus after using hydroxychloroquine

Dr. William Grace from Lennox Hill Hospital told Laura Ingraham on her show last night that he has been prescribing Hydroxychloroquine to his patients with coronavirus. They have 100 patients and have had zero deaths after the use of Hydroxychloroquine.

Hydroxychloroquine is the less toxic version of Chloroquine.

Grace said that a big reason older people die from the coronavirus is that their lungs fill up with fluid as part of an immune response to the virus. Hydroxychloroquine works, Grace notes, in both inhibiting the immune response and inhibiting the replication of the virus.

This is wonderful and hopeful news. The same thing is happening in other countries, including China, South Korea, and elsewhere.

Watch: