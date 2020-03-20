Secretary Pompeo slaps down reporter’s rude question

While the media is slamming the administration over how they are allegedly mistreated, Joe Biden is as befuddled as ever. This all escapes the media’s notice. They would rather slam the administration. Secretary Pompeo batted their rude questions back. Meanwhile, Joe Biden just found out there is such a thing as teleconferencing.

Reporters badgered Secretary Pompeo today about the President calling the media the enemy of the people. What strikes one is they don’t want to be called the enemy of the people but they are taking the side of China and spreading Chinese propaganda during this coronavirus scare.

A reporter asked, “what message do you think it sends to other nations when you have the President of the United States lashing out at reporters.”

What kind of question is that and why does this woman think she has the right to be this rude? The President was standing next to the Secretary at the time.

HE DEALS WITH WILDLY INACCURATE REPORTS ON MULTIPLE OCCASIONS

Secretary Pompeo explained that he too had his frustrations with the media. He just wants them to report accurately.

“I have had my frustrations with reporters too… I have seen many things about the State Department be reported wildly inaccurately on multiple occasions and I have spoken to those reporters about it each and every time and I will continue to do so,” Secretary Pompeo said.

Why even ask a question like that with all that is going on? All they do is play politics and perform as activists. They couldn’t care less about the people dying.

Having six people controlling all our major media companies is a problem.

Watch:

Secretary Pompeo: “I have had my frustrations with reporters too… I have seen many things about the State Department be reported wildly inaccurately on multiple occasions and I have spoken to those reporters about it each and every time and I will continue to do so.” pic.twitter.com/AQFxtwrbjq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 20, 2020

.@secpompeo slapped away a whining reporter’s question today She asked if it undermines him when @realDonaldTrump calls media untrustworthy Pompeo: “Somebody else got a question?”

Bam!

If you don’t want to be called untrustworthy

Don’t be pic.twitter.com/cTSIAdizAG — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 20, 2020

MEANWHILE, JOE BIDEN DOESN’T KNOW TELECONFERENCING EXISTS

While the President and his staff are dealing with this overwhelmingly difficult situation, Joe Biden is learning the basics of teleconferencing. He’s the best the Democrats have. Do the reporters address Biden’s obvious frailties? No!

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden is still hanging in the last century, and reporters don’t care. Whether Joe understood what was going on with his disastrous town hall is hard to say, but this is evidence he wasn’t on terra firma at the time.

It’s now confirmed: Joe Biden had no clue he was on camera during his “virtual town hall” a few days ago. Or maybe he just forgot? https://t.co/ISiAkx3kRC pic.twitter.com/g3dOmP7SON — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 20, 2020

President Trump Called It the Deep State Department Today

President Trump: Sec. Pompeo is busy, I’d like him “to go back to the State Department, or as they call it, the Deep State Department.” pic.twitter.com/cH2XVOonic — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 20, 2020