Breaking! NY Gov Cuomo issues a stringent stay-at-home order over the virus

Governor Cuomo has implemented a stringent stay-at-home order to keep New Yorkers safe.

If you want to meet with even one person outside or inside, you are violating Governor Cuomo’s order. He said that 70% to 80% of the residents will get the virus. That is in line with what is going on in other countries. He is worried about target populations including seniors. The governor wants vulnerable people to wear masks. Cuomo said the rules will be enforced and there will be fines. The governor didn’t mention imprisonment, but it seems like a possibility.

Attention New Yorkers: Non-essential gatherings of individuals of ANY size for ANY reason are cancelled at this time. #StayAtHome #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/vH6oniwFW0 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

Making an announcement on the State’s response to the #Coronavirus pandemic. WATCH: https://t.co/m4OJce0oBA — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

NEW: I am announcing Matilda’s Law to protect NYers age 70+ and those with compromised immune systems: -Remain indoors

-Pre-screen visitors by taking temperature

-Visitors should wear masks

-Stay 6 feet away from others We are laser focused on protecting those most at risk. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

Governor Cuomo just issued new closure & distancing order to keep people at home to combat COVID-19 spread. New rules take effect Sun nite. 🛑100% of non-essential workforce must stay home

🛑Exception: grocery stores, pharmacies, etc

🛑When outside, be 6 ft away from each other pic.twitter.com/KKAuZhKVEq — Brad Lander (@bradlander) March 20, 2020