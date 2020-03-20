Breaking! NY Gov Cuomo issues a stringent stay-at-home order over the virus

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Governor Cuomo has implemented a stringent stay-at-home order to keep New Yorkers safe.

If you want to meet with even one person outside or inside, you are violating Governor Cuomo’s order. He said that 70% to 80% of the residents will get the virus. That is in line with what is going on in other countries. He is worried about target populations including seniors. The governor wants vulnerable people to wear masks. Cuomo said the rules will be enforced and there will be fines. The governor didn’t mention imprisonment, but it seems like a possibility.

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply