Zeke Emanuel: Biden Definitely Had Cancer During His Presidency

President Obama’s former health advisor, Zeke Emanuel told Joe Scarborough that there’s no question Joe Biden had prostate cancer for years and probably from the beginning of his presidential term.

Scarborough: Obviously, credibly respected. You believe that it is likely, I just for those just tuning in, you believe it is likely if this prostate cancer has spread to the bone, that he could have had it for up to a decade, but certainly is likely, would it be fair to say it’s likely to have had this for at least several years?

Emanuel: Oh, more than several years. You don’t get prostate cancer…

Scarborough: I just, I just want to stop you. So yours this is, this is not speculation. If you have prostate cancer that is spread to the bone, then he’s most certainly you are saying had it when he was president of the United States.

Emanuel: Oh yeah, he did not develop it in the last 100, 200 days. He had it while he was president. He probably had it at the start of his presidency in 2021. Yes, that, I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that.

