Letitia James Lands A Biden Judge

Letitia James, like Jim Comey, landed a leftist Biden judge. They are notorious for their activism. US District Judge Lamar Walker will preside. New York Attorney General Letitia James is set to plead not guilty Friday morning in federal court in Virginia to a fraud case tied to mortgage records she signed in 2020.

Still, the blue slip remains in place and Trump can’t get his judges appointed in blue states. He has to appoint leftist judges.

James’ lawyers said they plan to file a motion that asks for her case to be dismissed and challenges “the unlawful appointment” of interim U.S. attorney Lindsey Halligan.

According to the hard evidence, she did engage in mortgage fraud but she likely won’t pay the price.

James’ arraignment in U.S. District Court in Norfolk is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET. She faces one count each of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution.

James has decried the charges as “baseless,” calling her indictment “nothing more than a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system.”

It seems Democrats can lie under oath and commit mortgage fraud. Republicans get put in shackles after their homes are raided. Then, they are bankrupted and imprisoned.