Mehdi Hassan Demands the Call to Prayer Six Times a Day Over Loudspeakers

Mehdi Hassan is taking the next step in an Islamic takeover of our Christian-Jewish country. It is not an Islamic country, but it could be if we fail to heed the warnings.

Hassan said, “I think if you can play church bells, you can play the call to prayer. We are as American as anyone else, and don’t take any BS from anyone.”

The call to prayer repeats “Allahu akbar” six times, “I testify that there is no god but Allah” three times, and “I testify that Muhammad is Allah’s prophet” twice. It’s played beginning at five in the morning. They don’t need to blare it over loudspeakers. By doing that, they are sending a message of superiority.

Hassan is a British-born Indian Islamist. He has always been extreme left and Democrat media, MSNBC specifically, made this anti-American personality popular.

Islam is not a peaceful religion as practiced by RADICAL ISLAMISTS and it’s not a religion in the usual sense. It’s a political, social, economic, and spiritual way of life. Radical Islam is tyrannical.

A special non-consideration must be carved out for Radical Islam. They are not as American as anyone else. They want to take us over. And they join up with the American Left to make it happen. Sadly, the American Left is taking over the Democrat Party and say they will have full control of the party by 2028.

Hassan’s comments show he has no respect for American institutions and our way of life. They have zero interest in assimilating. It’s about taking us over.

Mehdi Hasan to American Christians: "If you can have your church bell, we can have our Islamic prayer call"

Beware The Radical in Disguise

During a sermon delivered in 2009, Hasan made remarks about “the kuffar, the disbelievers, the atheists who remain deaf and stubborn to the teachings of Islam, the rational message of the Quran.” Quoting a verse of the Quran, Hasan used the term “cattle” to describe non-believers and called them “incapable of the intellectual effort it requires to shake off those blind prejudices.” He also included homosexuality in a list of categories which he argued were transgressive of Islam. He apologized, but his attitude hasn’t changed.

This is a “NO!” as is the Burka and Niqab and Sharia. We need some laws against this anti-American extremism and fast.