Lia Thomas Cannot Compete as a Woman in the Olympics

Lia Thomas lost his last battle to compete for the Olympics in 2028.

Lia Thomas, a man who is a trans woman, made national headlines in 2022 after winning an NCAA individual title. However, he will not be allowed to compete in elite women’s races, including the 2024 Olympics, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled this week that s/he lacks standing for her/his challenge to the rules of swimming’s world governing body.

The ruling comes just days before the US Olympic swimming trials, which begin on Saturday.

Women won this big battle!

In its ruling regarding Thomas’ challenge, the Switzerland-based court said: “The panel concludes that she lacks standing to challenge the policy and the operational requirements in the framework of the present proceeding.”

Responding to the ruling, Thomas said in a statement provided by her legal team that the upholding of the ban should serve as a “call to action for trans women athletes.”

“The CAS decision is deeply disappointing,” the statement read. “Blanket bans preventing trans women from competing are discriminatory and deprive us of valuable athletic opportunities that are central to our identities. The CAS decision should be seen as a call to action to all trans women athletes to continue to fight for our dignity and human rights.”

Thomas is a big, strong man physically, not a woman. He wanted to steal the title from women which makes him a grifter.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email