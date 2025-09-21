Libertarians Question Tom Homan’s Honesty Based on Renowned Fakers

“Joe Biden was the first president in the history of this nation that came into office and unsecured the border, on purpose!” – Tom Homan

The latest Tom Homan story from MSNBC continues to flood social media. We haven’t seen the evidence but Democrats will soon demand it.

The New York Times reported that Homan agreed to accept a $50,000 cash in a sting operation to catch the bad guy. The NY Times says Homan was caught suggesting he was open to bribes and that’s why he agreed to participate in the sting.

Allegedly, it was a probe not targeting Mr. Homan. What if they were targeting him to frame him as they did Michael Flynn?

If he took $50,000 in cash and nothing else happened, no quid pro quo, it’s not a crime.

He ran a consulting firm at the time.

In a statement provided to MSNBC, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “This matter originated under the previous administration and was subjected to a full review by FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors. They found no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.”

It doesn’t say “actionable.”

We still don’t care. MSNBC and the Biden FBI can prove it and even then I won’t believe them. Maybe I’d believe OANN or Newsmax.

Now we have Libertarians echoing the left

Mr. Homan led an exemplary life, but Biden’s deep state FBI and MSNBC are not to be believed without incontrovertible evidence. Even then, double and triple check. The case originated in Texas. We don’t know who was in charge.

Amazing how they didn’t arrest him up to the election. What a PR advantage it would have been for them.

Was this a parting shot at a man they feared. He threatened their open borders, and permanent electoral majority aspirations.

We haven’t seen any evidence, don’t further their narrative.