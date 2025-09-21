Mayor Bass Uses ICE to Terrorize and Militarize the Populace

No one is hunting Latinos or Haitians but communist Mayor Bass is telling the Los Angeles residents they are. She is lying to the people to terrorize and incite them.

ICE officers are arresting people who came illegally, prioritizing criminals and terrorists. It is what federal law dictates we do.

Most of those arrested are vicious criminals. Additionally, anyone who came here illegally has broken the law. That isn’t the right way to come, and if a person does, that person is subject to deportation.

Mayor Karen Bass wrongfully says that Latinos are being hunted in Los Angeles. What’s actually happening is illegals are being deported as per federal law. But that won’t stop Bass from using violent rhetoric to incite riots. Arrest Bass.pic.twitter.com/XfYmOJgjQa — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) September 20, 2025

Mayor Bass is openly trying to destroy this country. It is what communists do.

Karen Bass has been a revolutionary communist during her adult life. Joe Biden considered making her his Vice President. She is pro-criminal judging from her history.

Bass supported Fidel Castro for his entire career as a mass-murdering communist and visited Cuba several times a year. She belonged to an organization in the ’70s and ’80s that trained revolutionaries in terror attacks to be used against the United States. This is according to the LAPD at the time.

The former representative, now mayor, personally sponsored the New Way Forward Act. It forced the U.S. to bring back criminal illegal aliens who were deported.

These are the facts. I have been writing about this woman for over a decade.

Gavin Newsom’s law can’t hold sway over the federal government. This is all more of his fakery to get himself into the White House in 2028. He’s willing to put targets on the back of our law enforcement. He’s evil.