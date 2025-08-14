Probe of Hillary’s Foundation: The Damning, Smoking Gun Timeline

Chuck Grassley has launched at least two investigations, one against Hillary Clinton’s interference in Bangladesh affairs, and another against her so-call charitable Foundation. The latter is a killer.

The First Came from Bangladesh

In early June, Senator Chuck Grassley called for a DoJ investigation into Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State and the State Department. This followed a series of explosive allegations made by relatives of the Bangladeshi prime minister.

Recent news reports detailed that Secretary Clinton and her staff allegedly pressured the government of Bangladesh, including its Prime Minister, Sheik Hasina, to terminate a corruption investigation into a Clinton Global Initiative donor, Dr. Muhammad Yunus. She allegedly demanded that Yunus be restored to his position of chairman of the Grameen Bank.

The Next One Came From Un-Redacted Memos and Emails on a Thumb Drive

I haven’t heard anything about that lately. However, in late July, we found out, thanks to a release of formerly secret documents, the Clinton Annex and other documents and emails, that the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s Foundation was shut down for political reasons. It never even took place.

Thumb drives containing unreviewed info on Clinton email scandal&mishandling of highly classified info hv been sitting at an FBI offshoot office since 2018 I sent a letter w House Intel Chair Crawford asking Dir Patel 2 review materials&report back ASAP — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 29, 2025

There was a pay-to-play investigation in 2016 of her Foundation that was shut down prematurely. Now, there is proof it was only shut down due to the politics of protecting Hillary.

John Solomon Has the Timeline: Excerpts follow

A bombshell memo uncovered by Patel written in 2017 exposes the political pressure to control the probe so nothing could came back on Hillary.

“Shut it down!” then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates ordered prosecutors in the SDNY, and in Little Rock and D.C., referencing the Foundation probe. That was in March 2016 in the timeline.

Hillary’s Foundation had been soliciting hundreds of millions of dollars from foreign donors which looked a lot like campaign donations, especially since she used the money to run around the world making glorious speeches to promote herself. Then she ran for president.

Senator Grassley asked Patel to lead a probe.

They Had Their Thumb on the Investigation Scale

As Just the News reported, The declassified timeline revealed that as early as February 2016, the Justice Department “indicated they would not be supportive of an FBI investigation.” The timeline also shows that, in mid-February 2016, McCabe ordered that “no overt investigative steps” were allowed to be taken in the Clinton Foundation investigation “without his approval” — a command he allegedly repeated numerous times over the coming months.

Inspector General Horowitz noted that his investigation “found that McCabe did not fully comply with this recusal in a few instances related to the Clinton Foundation investigation.”

The Durham report said “McCabe initially directed the field offices to close their cases, but following objections, agreed to reconsider the final disposition of the cases.”

Durham said that, at the end of the meeting, Services Branch Executive Assistant Director Randall Coleman “directed that for any overt investigative steps to be taken, the Deputy Director’s [McCabe’s] approval would be required.”

The declassified timeline showed that the FBI’s Little Rock office “sent an email” to the Criminal Investigative Division “requesting concurrence” to “obtain supporting documents” for the investigation on March 1, 2016, but the Little Rock investigators “never received permission to seek the documents.” The timeline also said that, possibly in March 2016, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas informed the FBI’s Little Rock investigators that Yates “ordered” the federal prosecutors to “shut it down.”

Who can forget Loretta Lynch meeting on the tarmac with Bill Clinton at that time.

Investigators were thwarted at every turn.

The DOJ also has secured potential cooperation from current and former prosecutors and agents who were willing to assist any investigation in possible obstruction of the Clinton probes. They were frustrated continually along the way during this investigation.

Here is the timeline:

Clinton Foundation Timeline by MaurA Dowling via Just the News