Looks Like Justice Is Coming for the NY AG: She’s in Big Trouble

Unfortunately for New York attorney general Letitia James, it appears she did commit mortgage fraud since 1983. Ironically that’s what she accused Donald Trump of doing. She also drew the short straw when attorney general Pam Bondi appointed Ed Martin to prosecute the case. She won’t get a break from him. He is also prosecuting the case against Adam Schiff. Martin is very conservative does not take kindly to fraudsters.

The two speakers in the clip below explain how Letitia James perfected the art of mortgage fraud and has been doing it for decades. The fact that she went after Trump for alleged mortgage fraud is quite stunning.

The two speakers quickly went over their investigation of her five unit building in Brooklyn and her home in Virginia which she claimed as her official residence although she works in New York as an attorney general. One also brought up the fact that her father had a good mortgage deal by pretending she was his wife.

In the clip, you can hear Letitia claim that the government is weaponized against her despite the physical evidence of her fraud.

The speakers are forensic accountants, and they are Democrats. The fraud is undeniable.

One of the accountants explains that James over dramatized her claims against Donald Trump. He also said he thinks she is in big trouble.

She basically committed mortgage fraud for lower interest rates, for special loans she didn’t deserve, and for a niece who allegedly needed it for her two children who were adults in prison.

At the end of the clip, you can hear Letitia James screaming at an Al Sharpton event and getting a standing ovation for it. She is going to make this case about race, but they appear to have her dead to rights.