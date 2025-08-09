Zohran Mamdani, an Islamo-fascist, sometimes communist and anarchist, is very likely the future mayor of the largest city, the most prominent capitalist city in the country. He is being mentored by London Mayor Saddiq Khan who is ruining London. One of Mamdani’s closest advisors is the radical Islamist Linda Sarsour.

Muslim Brotherhood jihadist Linda Sarsour once called for JIHAD against President Trump. Her mentor, Siraj Wahhaj was listed as one of the alleged co-conspirators to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Wahhaj has already served as a keynote for one of Mamdani’s rallies. His son is the New Mexico jihadi who taught kids to shoot up American schools. He is currently serving a life sentence.

We must designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. They finance the Palestinian movement in America. Canceling them could shut down every single Islamic terror organization designated as a 501c3 in the United States.

Sarsour supports all Jew haters.

They don’t hate jews they just hate Jews https://t.co/7SGTUYL7Vz — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) August 9, 2025

What you heard in the previous clip is all a lie. The Gazans are oppressed by Hamas, who use them as human shields. Hamas steals the humanitarian aid coming through and then charges their impoverished citizens.

Can’t wait to see the riots and the Mamdani disasters in my city. If the three running against Mamdani cared about New York City and our country, they’d make a pact to get behind one of them.

“Strike, strike, Tel Aviv. Abu Obeida (Hamas terrorist), our beloved.” – Abdullah Akl. Abdullah is field director for Linda Sarsour’s Mpower Change and lead organizer for Within Our Lifetime, both orgs receive funding from George Soros via various shell organizations. pic.twitter.com/ov3kLzwpN2 — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) April 2, 2024