Kirill Dmitriev is the chief of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund since 2011. He was also appointed as Russian President Putin’s special envoy on international economic and investment cooperation. Mr. Dmitriev believes Biden provoked the war in Ukraine to cover up his family’s corruption.

The Suppressed CIA Report

Dmitriev noted on X that Joe Biden suppressed a CIA report exposing the Biden corruption in Ukraine.

Dmitriev Noted the Cover Up

Joe Biden asked the CIA to cover up a report about his family’s alleged corrupt business activities in Ukraine while he was serving as US vice president in 2015, according to declassified agency documents.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe published the mostly redacted records on Tuesday.

One of the documents was a government email sent to the agency and dated February 10, 2016.

“Good morning, I just spoke with Vice President / National Security Adviser, and he would strongly prefer the report not/not be disseminated. Thanks for understanding,” it said.

According to the documents, these Ukrainian officials viewed the alleged ties of the US Vice President’s family to corruption in Ukraine as evidence of a double-standard within the US Government towards matters of corruption and political power.

Extortion

Joe Biden also pressured Ukraine to remove general prosecutor Viktor Shokin who was investigating the company run by Hunter’s sugar daddy.

To be fair, Russia invaded. However, the US involvement in stirring up the radical right in Ukraine is now well-known, though denied by media and those involved, including Victoria Nuland.

There is no question that the US and EU did escalate the war consistently.

The Prediction

Kirill says this result was predicted five years ago.

In one of Kirill’s posts, he reminds us of Biden’s admission of bribery, and suggests why he might have been so open about it.

Yes – this is important. Maybe it was the slip of a tongue or maybe bragging or maybe creating a perception that no secrets there and nothing to hide. — Kirill A. Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) October 7, 2025

There is a certain amount of propaganda value for Russia in Biden’s corruption, but his corruption did make him susceptible to bribery and extortion. If he didn’t support Ukraine to the death, Ukraine could tell the world what he had done.