Lunatic Shot at Tim Poole’s Home

Commentator Tim Poole reported that his house was shot up by an unknown gunman who approached his property in a vehicle.

This happened Friday night. No one was hurt. We have no further information at this time.

He has a security team reviewing the incident and will be relaying the report to appropriate law enforcement, he wrote on X.

“This is the price we pay for speaking out against evil. His immediate thought is that someone is trying to scare them but there is a security gate and armed guards. It is possible this deterred something more serious Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene replied, “This is terrifying. I’m glad everyone is OK. Everyone must stand together against this type of political violence and intimidation, no matter who it happens to, whether you like them or not.

Megyn Kelly also expressed her concerns.

The media keeps referring to him as right-wing. He’s just common sense and was left-wing until Democrats moved to the far-left.

Last night a vehicle approached our property and opened fire. No one was hurt. Our security team is reviewing the incident and will be relaying the report to appropriate law enforcement This is the price we pay for speaking out against evil. — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 6, 2025

This is the sort of madness that occurs in a deeply divided society where the adversaries are seeking to create crises instead of stopping them from happening in the first place. Glad to hear no one is hurt. We need to figure out how to return to sanity quickly before worse… — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) December 6, 2025

Tim, I’m so sorry. I have a uniformed police officer outside my house right now. This shit sucks. People need to know how serious it is. — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) December 6, 2025

I was at the show, it was undeniably one of the most important conversations in the history of the Digital Information War. I must have left just before the attack. They are coming for REAL discussions. This is the price of seeking truth. Charlie Kirk was only the beginning. — Naomi Seibt (@NaomiSeibt) December 6, 2025

Oh my gosh Tim. I’m so thankful no one was hurt, but I’m also so sorry this happened. I hope they are caught and justice is done swiftly. I am so so sorry. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 6, 2025

Ask Candace, she probably has some theories on who did it. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 6, 2025