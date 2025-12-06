Lunatic Shot at Tim Poole’s Home

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

Commentator Tim Poole reported that his house was shot up by an unknown gunman who approached his property in a vehicle.

This happened Friday night. No one was hurt. We have no further information at this time.

He has a security team reviewing the incident and will be relaying the report to appropriate law enforcement, he wrote on X.

“This is the price we pay for speaking out against evil. His immediate thought is that someone is trying to scare them but there is a security gate and armed guards. It is possible this deterred something more serious Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene replied, “This is terrifying. I’m glad everyone is OK. Everyone must stand together against this type of political violence and intimidation, no matter who it happens to, whether you like them or not.

Megyn Kelly also expressed her concerns.

The media keeps referring to him as right-wing. He’s just common sense and was left-wing until Democrats moved to the far-left.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments