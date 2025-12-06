National Security Strategy: Monroe Doctrine, Questioning EU as Allies

Three Key Points in the National Security Strategy

The threat of Radical Islam and Communism are not mentioned. The Gold Institute National Strategy deals with radical Islam and communism. Americans need to hear about it.

President Trump has to turn to domestic affairs and soon. He is attempting to handle the radicals who were let into this country. Democrats are doing everything in their power to stop him.

Vetting Afghans (or anyone who entered illegally or through some insane government entry program) presents a major national security issue for all Americans. From a grassroots American … “If the administration doesn’t understand its own policies and programs, the people won’t… https://t.co/4rFuamZnbp — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) December 6, 2025

The Monroe Doctrine

What Do We Want In and From the World? Achieving these goals requires marshaling every resource of our national power. Yet this strategy’s focus is foreign policy. What are America’s core foreign policy interests? What do we want in and from the world? •

We want to ensure that the Western Hemisphere remains reasonably stable and well-governed enough to prevent and discourage mass migration to the United States; we want a Hemisphere whose governments cooperate with us against narco-terrorists, cartels, and other transnational criminal organizations; we want a Hemisphere that remains free of hostile foreign incursion or ownership of key assets, and that supports critical supply chains; and we want to ensure our continued access to key strategic locations.

In other words, we will assert and enforce a “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine; We want to:

• halt and reverse the ongoing damage that foreign actors inflict on the American economy while keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open, preserving freedom of navigation in all crucial sea lanes, and maintaining secure and reliable supply chains and access to critical materials;

•support our allies in preserving the freedom and security of Europe, while restoring Europe’s civilizational self-confidence and Western identity;

•prevent an adversarial power from dominating the Middle East, its oil and gas supplies, and the chokepoints through which they pass while avoiding the “forever wars” that bogged us down in that region at great cost; and

•ensure that U.S. technology and U.S. standards—particularly in AI, biotech, and quantum computing—drive the world forward. These are the United States’ core, vital national interests. While we also have others, these are the interests we must focus on above all others, and that we ignore or neglect at our peril.

The Document Questions the EU’s Reliability as an Ally.

“Their economic decline is eclipsed only by the real and stark prospect of civilizational erasure. If present trends continue, the continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years.”

Promoting European Greatness American officials have become used to thinking about European problems in terms of insufficient military spending and economic stagnation.

There is truth to this, but Europe’s real problems are even deeper. Continental Europe has been losing share of global GDP—down from 25 percent in 1990 to 14 percent today—partly owing to national and transnational regulations that undermine creativity and industriousness.

But this economic decline is eclipsed by the real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure. The larger issues facing Europe include activities of the European Union and other transnational bodies that undermine political liberty and sovereignty, migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence.

Should present trends continue, the continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less. As such, it is far from obvious whether certain European countries will have economies and militaries strong enough to remain reliable allies.

Many of these nations are currently doubling down on their present path.

We want Europe to remain European, to regain its civilizational self-confidence, and to abandon its failed focus on regulatory suffocation. This lack of self-confidence is most evident in Europe’s relationship with Russia. European allies enjoy a significant hard power advantage over Russia by almost every measure, save nuclear weapons.

As a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine, European relations with Russia are now deeply attenuated, and many Europeans regard Russia as an existential threat. Managing European relations with Russia will require significant U.S. diplomatic engagement, both to reestablish conditions of strategic stability across the Eurasian landmass, and to mitigate the risk of conflict between Russia and European states.

It is a core interest of the United States to negotiate an expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, in order to stabilize European economies, prevent unintended escalation or expansion of the war, and reestablish strategic stability with Russia, as well as to enable the post-hostilities reconstruction of Ukraine to enable its survival as a viable state.

I mean it. Not kidding. https://t.co/dUpYQetR22 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2025

Economic Security

“As Alexander Hamilton argued in our republic’s earliest days, the United States must never be dependent on any outside power for core components—from raw materials to parts to finished products— necessary to the nation’s defense or economy. …The future belongs to makers.”

Economic Security – Finally, because economic security is fundamental to national security, we will work to further strengthen the American economy, with emphases on:

o Balanced Trade – The United States will prioritize rebalancing our trade relations, reducing trade deficits, opposing barriers to our exports, and ending dumping and other anti-competitive practices that hurt American industries and workers.

We seek fair, reciprocal trade deals with nations that want to trade with us on a basis of mutual benefit and respect. But our priorities must and will be our own workers, our own industries, and our own national security. o Securing Access to Critical Supply Chains and Materials – As Alexander Hamilton argued in our republic’s earliest days, the United States must never be dependent on any outside power for core components—from raw materials to parts to finished products— necessary to the nation’s defense or economy.

We must re-secure our own independent and reliable access to the goods we need to defend ourselves and preserve our way of life. This will require expanding American access to critical minerals and materials while countering predatory economic practices.

Moreover, the Intelligence Community will monitor key supply chains and technological advances around the world to ensure we understand and mitigate vulnerabilities and threats to American security and prosperity.

o Reindustrialization – The future belongs to makers.

The United States will reindustrialize its economy, “re-shore” industrial production, and encourage and attract investment in our economy and our workforce, with a focus on the critical and emerging technology.

Global Dominance

According to the Post Milennial, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth spoke at the Reagan National Defense Forum, delivering a keynote speech to defense sector execs, high-ranking military, congressmen, and senators. His focus was on the concept of “peace through strength.

The plan is to build up the defense industrial complex to make the United States so formidable that no other nation or entity dares take up arms against America. Hegseth stated that this kind of deterrence would keep the United States in a powerful position worldwide and prevent wars from being undertaken against us.

Hegseth took aim at “so-called Republican hawks,” saying that their policies and plans are nothing like those of former President Ronald Reagan, who brought that phrase and concept to the fore of the American war and defense mission. President Donald Trump, he said, “has inherited and restored President Reagan’s powerful but focused and realistic approach to national defense.”