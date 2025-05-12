Maga Is Divided Over the Free Plane from Qatar?

The editor of the Daily Caller said that MAGA is divided over Qatar’s latest actions. He said that some are very concerned about Donald Trump accepting the gift of a plane from Qatar that will become Air Force One.

Attorney General Pam Bondi cleared it as technically legal since the plane would be in temporary use and ultimately end up as property of the Trump library. Some believe that Trump traveling on a foreign-made plane looks very bad. Others say it might not be able to debug the aircraft entirely.

The Daily Caller editor, Mr. Ingersoll, also said the family business inked a deal on April 30 to build a $5.5 billion golf resort just north of Qatar’s capital city. That is stickier than the plane.

Apparently, accepting gifts from Qatar is common. For example, DC mayor Muriel Bowser just got busted for going on a Qatar-funded trip without disclosure. Another more concerning problem is that most elite universities in the country are taking money from Qatar. This obviously raises concerns because of the Palestinian Hamas protests on university campuses.

Maga should never jump on a media bandwagon, ever.

I trust President Trump, so I think it’s best to wait for more information. I am not a fan of Qatar. They fund terrorism, and they have a lot of money. Maybe everyone should turn off the Qatar spigot.

That being said, I am more in agreement with Amuse and Collette here:

GROK: This is embarrassing. @Grok is falsely claiming that Trump will benefit privately from Qatar’s gift of a 747. The fact is that the The DOD is accepting the plane and it will be given to his presidential library as an exhibit which will be owned by NARA. There is no… pic.twitter.com/dDLys5YcWN — @amuse (@amuse) May 11, 2025

Oh please! If I see another moronic post about Trump accepting a jet from Qatar as a bribe I’ll spit. DEI Boeing has been working on Air Force 1 for six years costing billions. Trump is turning the gift into the Presidential plane. Good. Safer than the junk Boeing produces. pic.twitter.com/iqkHqWmTm6 — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) May 11, 2025

President Trump just DOUBLED DOWN on accepting the free $400 million jet from Qatar. “Now I could be a stupid person and say, ‘OH NO, we don’t want a free plane.’ We give free things out, we’ll take one too, and it helps us out…” pic.twitter.com/yHSKv0dY7Y — George (@BehizyTweets) May 12, 2025

So, what do you think?

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email