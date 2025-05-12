Maga Is Divided Over the Free Plane from Qatar?

By
M Dowling
-
2
37

The editor of the Daily Caller said that MAGA is divided over Qatar’s latest actions. He said that some are very concerned about Donald Trump accepting the gift of a plane from Qatar that will become Air Force One.

Attorney General Pam Bondi cleared it as technically legal since the plane would be in temporary use and ultimately end up as property of the Trump library. Some believe that Trump traveling on a foreign-made plane looks very bad. Others say it might not be able to debug the aircraft entirely.

The Daily Caller editor, Mr. Ingersoll, also said the family business inked a deal on April 30 to build a $5.5 billion golf resort just north of Qatar’s capital city. That is stickier than the plane.

Apparently, accepting gifts from Qatar is common. For example, DC mayor Muriel Bowser just got busted for going on a Qatar-funded trip without disclosure. Another more concerning problem is that most elite universities in the country are taking money from Qatar. This obviously raises concerns because of the Palestinian Hamas protests on university campuses.

Maga should never jump on a media bandwagon, ever.

I trust President Trump, so I think it’s best to wait for more information. I am not a fan of Qatar. They fund terrorism, and they have a lot of money. Maybe everyone should turn off the Qatar spigot.

That being said, I am more in agreement with Amuse and Collette here:

So, what do you think?


