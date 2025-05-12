Previous Admin Said They Added 400,000 Jobs Last Year When It Was None

PhD economist EJ Antoni reported that the 400,000 jobs the Democrat administration allegedly added last year never existed. At best, they probably didn’t create any jobs. I took a few excerpts from the article.

The Biden administration claimed to have added almost 400,000 jobs from July through September last year, but this week’s data suggests none existed.

The monthly reports overestimated the number of jobs during those 12 months and were revised down by nearly 600,000. This is in addition to the individual monthly reports already being revised down throughout the year-long period in question.

And the downward revisions to Biden-era jobs data are set to continue. From March through June of last year, the economy supposedly added 398,000 nonfarm payrolls, according to the monthly job reports, yet the BED data show a net loss of 163,000 private-sector jobs for that period.

Instead of adding almost 800,000 jobs during the middle of last year, the economy likely shed more than 160,000. The next annual benchmark will probably be a (retroactive) reduction of jobs under Biden that exceeds this year’s large downward revision.

To conclude, while the Biden administration initially claimed significant job growth (close to 400,000 jobs) for July–September 2024, BLS revisions indicate that private-sector job gains were negligible, with the economy adding zero net private-sector jobs in that period.

Initial job reports must be scrutinized, as revisions can significantly alter the picture.

Grateful that Joe Biden was “revised down” from being president by the American people. https://t.co/fnCe13WT5Y — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) May 12, 2025

