The British Hellhole

Once a land to be admired, with people held in high esteem, it is now, to quote Victor Davis Hanson, a hellhole thanks to the wrong leadership. The once proper, polite, and gracious people are devolving.

Britons, save your country.

Examples of the latest horrors

Britain won’t allow white men to apply for a taxpayer-paid internship. The British rulers won’t back off from this insane woke ideology until their country is destroyed. The US hasn’t either, but at least we have Donald Trump making headway. No one is working on it in Britain. If the people protest, they are in danger. If they post online, they could end up in prison.

They are literally making young white men pay for slavery they had nothing to do with to reward women who were never enslaved.

Only black women.

🇬🇧 The UK just banned White middle-class men from applying for a paid internship in a taxpayer-funded organization that works for parliament… what the AF is going on in that country?!? Applications are only open to women of black heritage or from lower socio-economic… pic.twitter.com/D2Uuk5MFH0 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 7, 2026

A creepy cop stole a 16-year-old’s flag. She can’t be proud of her country?

A 16 year old girl had her national flag stolen right out of her hands from a police officer. This is wild this is happening. Take your country back from these tyrants! https://t.co/DWWFWuhwpP pic.twitter.com/GJo9K9x3gr — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) June 5, 2026

This evil Constabulary

The Hampshire Constabulary knew Henry Nowak was the victim, and the killer was the aggressor. The police didn’t try to save him, and then they maligned Henry to cover up their sins. No one was fired. If Henry’s family hadn’t stepped in, they would have gotten away with it.

They tried to intervene and lie during the trial.

Wokes are the opposite of moral and good. What these people tried to do to cover their tracks is just evil.

Three days after Henry Nowak died in police handcuffs, Hampshire Constabulary drafted a statement calling him the aggressor. They knew his killer was a liar. They wrote it anyway. Then they tried to brief the public mid-trial about “disinformation.” Resign. pic.twitter.com/lV2NypP7VJ — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes) June 6, 2026

This officer was asked questions about Islam and was forced out of his job for answering them.

🚨(1)BREAKING: Christian community police officer wins settlement after being forced out of his role for questioning and criticising Islam during diversity training. Luke Salmons, who has been supported by the Christian Legal Centre, was suspended for six months, forced to… pic.twitter.com/jVrUmCGWC8 — Christian Concern (@CConcern) June 5, 2026

The British woke are going after the people who would have kept Henry Nowak safe, as well as other Britons.

After refusing to say white lives are as important as black lives, Sly News’ Cathy Newman is railing with fury against “far right’ Elon Musk, Rupert Lowe and Tommy Robinson. She’s more angry about Musk reposting those patriots than she is the Henry Nowak bodycam footage. -… pic.twitter.com/W4RNz1RQS2 — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) June 6, 2026

Two years in prison for a truthful statement, not even a harsh one.

A UK man was sentenced to 2 years in prison for a single Facebook comment. He wrote that immigrants arriving with no work visa or trade were getting “the life of Riley” off hardworking taxpayers’ money, while more locals are pushed into homelessness, and that he didn’t want his taxes going to people who “our kids ” get priority on housing. The judge ruled: “Although you said that you had no intention of carrying out any act of violence, there can be no doubt that you were inciting others to do so.” Even though the man explicitly said he had zero intent of violence. The video puts it plainly: he was locked up for “literally just saying objectively true statements.” This is what free speech looks like in Britain right now.

🚨 UK man sentenced to 2 years in prison for a single Facebook comment.

He wrote that immigrants arriving with no work visa or trade were getting “life of Riley” off hardworking taxpayers’ money, while more locals are pushed into homelessness and that he didn’t want his taxes… pic.twitter.com/SjarK0MwOq — ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump 🇺🇸 (@BarronTNews_) June 6, 2026

The wokes are ruining all of Europe.

The COLLAPSE of Europe is happening in REAL TIME… Ursula Von Der LIAR flooded the continent with migrant gangs, killed energy independence with her green suicide madness…and turned Europe into a bankrupt crime-ridden HELLHOLE. History will know her as the BUTCHER OF EUROPE pic.twitter.com/eV7qQuWeTe — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) April 11, 2026

I posted this a few days ago. It details Bill O’Reilly’s recent experience in Britain.

The Hellhole That Was Once a Great Nation

Bill O’Reilly traveled to England for a News Nation report. He provided WABC’s Rita Cosby and John Catsimatidis with a recap. O’Reilly said immigration there is “totally out of control.” He started with statistics.

“So in 1999, the foreign-born population of Ireland was 2%. Today it’s 23 percent. 5 million people live in the Republic. So, you can see the vast numbers in the UK, England: the 1980 foreign-born population was 4%; now it’s 21%. 4% to 21% in the UK; in London, more than 40%, four percent of residents in the capital city.

Catsimatidis said, “They woke up one morning, and they went from 67% down to 47%. And why don’t they admit it? Are they scared? Are they scared to say that they want their country back?”

O’Reilly continued…

“Well, the media will brand you as a racist…”

“So people say, okay, you’re doing a special siege of London. Why should we care? We live in Toledo, or we live in Connecticut. Why do we care what’s happening over there? Because it could happen here, and if Kamala Harris had won, it would be well underway.

“And people don’t remember that everybody has short memories, but if Trump had not won, the open border would continue. She never would have closed the border.

“So then what you have is a surge. I lived in London in 1969 as a student. It was an area called Edgeware Road, a fairly affluent white working-class British neighborhood. It’s now 100% Muslim, and we had a higher security go in there and shoot, you know, my stand-up and stuff like that. I mean, these people did not like us there, and they don’t assimilate. And then the rise of anti-Semitism is really a problem.

“Now, here in America, we’re not going to have a Muslim problem, because geography will prevent that. It’s too hard for the migrants to get from Africa and the Middle East over here. They can do it, but it is complicated for them, too. And with Trump shutting down the borders and making it difficult to come in.

They aren’t coming to assimilate, but the progressives want this, O’Reilly said…

“So, what you have now is a surge of foreign nationals coming into affluent countries, and they’re changing the culture, and it was obvious in England; you could see it, and some people, not all, object to that.

“The progressives want it, so the people you’re talking about in New Jersey, those people who are professional protesters who are bused in. Okay, they want the power structure headed by white men to be replaced by so-called diversity. That’s what they want.

“So, what the cliché is, be careful what you wish for, because now you have pitched battles in the streets of London, and there are seven times as many Muslims in London than there are Jews, and the Jews are heavily, and they’re afraid, because we went to their neighborhood too, and they are absolutely afraid of what is going on over there, so that’s what we were doing. Ireland was a vacation, thank God. But then I got right back into the work mode when I zipped into Heathrow.”

The Jews are scared…

Rita Cosby asked, “What are the police doing there to protect the Jewish population?” I mean, do they? You say they’re scared.”

“An excellent question, Rita,” O’Reilly said. “So we were on Edware Road. I didn’t see one cop. We were there for about half an hour. We could only shoot for about 10 minutes because the crowd was getting restive. Okay, and I had security. I hired big guys; however, you could tell they did not want us there.

“So we didn’t see one police officer, no one, no one in a car, no one patrolling, and in England they have 60 Sharia courts. So, if you beat up your wife, you don’t go to a British court; you don’t go to Old Bailey; you go to a Sharia court if you are a Muslim. If you request that.

Sharia gives Muslim men the right to do whatever they want…

“Sharia law gives men the right to pretty much abuse women any way they want, and there are 60 Sharia courts, six-zero, in the UK. … And the other thing is the reason that Jewish people are so scared: we went to Gobblers Green, which is the main area where Jews live, because everybody has a knife, and knife violence, not gun violence but knife violence, is way up in London, and a guy was stabbed almost to death a few weeks ago that sparked this latest demonstration on both sides against each other.

“But you’re staring at a situation where in the United States, if, as I mentioned, Kamala Harris were president today, you would have this stuff happening. There is no doubt in my mind.”

“The hotel I was staying at, a very good hotel, right near Hyde Park. A lot of the women who were working there had the full Burkas, just the eye slits, and I’m respectful to everybody, unless I feel you’re a miscreant or you’re causing trouble. But it was really interesting to watch it.”

There is no sign that anything will change. In fact, it is getting worse. President Trump, JD Vance, and Marco Rubio tried to warn them, but they won’t listen.

Goodbye, Henry, goodbye, Britain!