Maine Sec. of State Is Sure There Are Non-Citizens Registered to Vote

The impossible has happened. Non-citizens are registered to vote in Maine. Democrats assured us it was impossible.

Non-citizens voting is only helpful to the Democrat Party.

Maine’s Secretary of State said she’s sure they are registered to vote in isolated instances. So, why isn’t she on that?

As an aside, why do Progressives make all their declarative statements sound like questions? Is that a prep school thing? Most have her distinctive look as well.

Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows accidentally admits that non-citizens are registered to vote in Maine. But Democrats insisted this is impossible and never happens.. pic.twitter.com/tJFAzDrZ4j — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 29, 2025

Stephen Miller does a good job here describing voter fraud tactics. Mass, anonymous unverified ballots is the worst.