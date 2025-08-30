Mayor Demands Trump Stand Down, All His Agencies to Resist

Mayor Brandon Johnson continues to do everything possible to keep crime going in Chicago. He signed an executive order demanding that the President not deploy National Guard in the city to aid police.

Why? The only logical answer is his support for crime and criminals.

CNN reports that the order lays out plans for how officials will resist President Trump‘s planned crack down on crime.

The order provides guidance and directives to Chicago’s agencies and law enforcement in what he calls the “threats from the federal government.” He doesn’t see a threat from the criminals and the illegal migrant gangs, only from police and the Guard. That’s not a joke, that’s how he sees it.

Johnson is particularly concerned about the National Guard who have been helping the police do their job, nothing more, and ICE who are coming for illegal migrant criminals.

He has ordered the Chicago police to not collaborate with federal agents who we’re trying to enforce the law or enforce illegal immigration law.

The order also urges federal law enforcement to not wear masks. ICE agents have been doxxed and their families have been threatened. That’s why they’re wearing masks.

His order requires city departments to pursue all possible legal avenues to resist the federal government cracking down on crime. The order demands President Trump to stand down.

Watch: