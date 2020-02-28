Major Court Victory for the President & for Executive Privilege

President Trump won the appeal to block Don McGahn’s testimony. The President has the right to executive privilege, just as he has said.

Democrats claimed the President was obstructing Congress by not letting them violate executive privilege. They wanted to know the confidential conversations between the President and his advisers.

The case is dismissed.

The ruling will keep Democrats from asking Mr. McGahn about the Russia probe. This puts an end to the Democrats’ obstruction argument.

Democrats won’t let Russia go.

It is a major legal victory. On Friday, a federal appeals court panel ruled Democrats have no right to hear testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit’s ruling overturned a lower court decision requiring McGahn’s testimony. The court told the judge presiding over the case to dismiss it outright. The ruling basically finds that Democrats do not have the power to override executive privilege.

BREAKING: President Donald Trump scored a major legal victory on Friday a federal appeals court panel ruled Democrats have no right to hear testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn. pic.twitter.com/HXh69PO6Pk — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 28, 2020

The Democrats are intent on painting President Trump as Putin’s puppet, but it’s Bernie who loves dictators and Russia.

Watch Bernie praising Soviet Russia:

#BernieSanders on the Soviet Union: "People there seem reasonably happy and content. I didn't notice much deprivation." Narrator: Millions died from deprivation.#NotMeUSSR #SCprimary2020 pic.twitter.com/QcDEv4DsHo — Lindy Li (@lindyli) February 27, 2020

This clip is ridiculous. Hillary claims Putin would fear her. She’s the one who signed off on our uranium mine.

HRC on Putin: "He knew exactly who I was and what I would do to stand up for freedom and decency and to create a strong relationship among western democracies." @HillaryClinton #Berlinale2020 pic.twitter.com/nObq0SXhl5 — Hillary In Pictures (@HillaryPix) February 25, 2020