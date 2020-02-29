Dangerous criminals hiding in caravans make their way to the US to commit crimes

El Universal reports that dangerous criminals from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras have fled their countries hiding in migrant caravans and are heading towards Mexico and the U.S.

Gissell Perez Artiga, a representative of the joint border intelligence group, revealed that dangerous criminals from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras have fled their countries in the migrant caravans. They plan to commit crimes in the United States and Mexico.

They are hiding among the victims of trafficking.

Gang members from MS-13 and the 18th Street gang are among the criminals. They are very dangerous and have arrest warrants for murder, kidnapping, extortion, and acts of terrorism.

There are 24 caravans coming up from Honduras and El Salvador with about 20 thousand people, mostly families, and these criminals.

The President was right. The countries south of the border are not sending their best.

Meanwhile, every Democratic presidential candidate is for open borders. Warren released her open borders immigration plan yesterday and you can read about it here.

