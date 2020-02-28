Democrat congressman threatens to physically harm Donald Jr

On Friday morning, Donald Trump Jr. went on Fox and Friends and slammed Democrats for hoping the Coronavirus kills Americans for political expediency. Democrats want it to cost the President the election.

This from @DonaldJTrumpJr is completely accurate. The Dems first blasted Trump for overreacting to the coronavirus and now are blasting him for not doing enough. The Democrats want a coronavirus outbreak to help them politically. pic.twitter.com/4CV7nAmLL6 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 28, 2020

Trump Jr. is referring to is an op-ed in the New York Times entitled “Let’s Call It Trumpvirus.” The subheading says “If you’re feeling awful, you know who to blame.”

The author, Gail Collins, was simply intent on insulting Vice President Pence, President Trump, and his staff. She couldn’t care less about the virus. Collins wanted to write a very nasty hit piece, and she did in her unremarkable writing style.

CONGRESSMAN THREATENS TO HURT DON JR

Today on MSNBC a Democratic congressman actually threatened Donald Jr with physical violence after the interviewer asked for his reaction to Don Jr’s comments.

“He should not be near me when he says that. There would be a serious altercation… Don Jr. had better not get any place close to me. It would not be a healthy situation,” Garamendi says.

He claims Democrats don’t want anyone to become sick from Covid-19. That is hard to believe.

And he threatened to physically harm Donald Jr. That goes beyond the usual nasty rhetoric we hear.

The President has done an amazing job of containing this virus and he acted immediately. None of the gibberish by Garamendi in the clip is true.

Watch:

Unhinged: Democrat Rep. John Garamendi threatens @DonaldJTrumpJr: “He shouldn’t be near… There would be a serious altercation… Don Jr. better not get any place close to me. It would not be a healthy situation.” No pushback from MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/jW8rdBWJ9T — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 28, 2020