Make New York City Uganda

Zohran Mamdani won the election promising freebies. Socialism and communism are economic systems of greed and envy. Socialism redistributes all the wealth and communism seizes the means of production. Other people’s labor is stolen under these systems.

Zohran’s ideas are remarkably stupid and unworkable. Given the poverty and corruption in Uganda, where they kill LGBTs, it seems likely we are looking at Uganda planning.

Do you think the Indians would take back NYC not that we ruined it? They’d want more than $24 though.

Here is a brief rundown of the costs for freebies (via the NY Times)

Free Buses

Mamdani estimated it would cost $800 million a year to supply free buses. That’s not including cleaning up the waste and filth that result when the homeless move in. It doesn’t include protecting against the inevitable attacks on passengers by drug addicted homeless people.

Mamdani said it’s pennies in a $220 billion budget.

Political expert J.C. Polanco, a professor at the University of Mount Saint Vincent in the Bronx, recently told CBS News New York the biggest hurdle Mamdani would face in making free buses a reality is the MTA, because it controls the cost of bus fares.

“[Mamdani] would need the support of those members of the MTA, which means you need the support of the state and those officials that appoint those individuals to the MTA,” Polanco said

He added that, because congestion pricing is the law of the land and the transit agency has a massive deficit, he believes the odds of New Yorkers getting to enjoy free buses are “slim to none.”

How he is going to pay for them:

The mayor-elect wants to add even more priority lanes for buses, expand bus jump signals, and have dedicated loading zones to prevent drivers from double-parking on the street (I think that’s called a bus stop).

Mamdani said the plan will save riders 12 percent of the time of an average bus trip because there won’t be payment or boarding delays, citing economist Charles Komanoff.

“Without fare collection [and] with all-door boarding, trips will be faster,” Mamdani’s campaign website shared.

Obviously, none of that will work.

ANNUAL COST ESTIMATES VIA THE NY TIMES

Universal child care

$6 billion

Free child care for every soon-to-be indoctrinated child under the age of 5.

It is the most ambitious idea — and the most expensive. All together, the policies could cost nearly $7 billion every year. If all of them were implemented, the cost would be higher than the Police Department’s budget.

Five city-owned grocery stores

$60 million

Freeze rents on rent-stabilized apartments

No direct cost to the city budget. Tremendous cost to landlords. It’s a theft of landlords’ property. It destroys the meaning of private property.

Police Departments

2026 budget

An estimated $7 billion; previously $6.3 billion.

New York City has the largest budget of any city in the country at nearly $116 billion. Mamdani has argued that there is room within it to spend more on his priorities.

The NYPD saw a 35% hike in cops of all ranks leaving in October – 245 police officers compared to 181 in the same month last year, according to Police Pension Fund data.

“Morale is down because everyone is concerned about the policies Mamdani wants to put in place,” said Detectives Endowment Association President Scott Munro.

Department of Education

$35 billion

Jamaal Bowman, the disgraced fire alarm-pulling former congressman who illegally managed a middle school without a principal’s license, is “pushing hard” to be the city’s next schools chancellor and is vowing to lead a “revolution in our public schools,” The Post has learned.

The bombastic ex-“Squad” member sounded like he had already won the appointment from his socialist soulmate Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Thursday night, when he addressed comrades at the Democratic Socialists of America’s NYC chapter on Zoom.

“I’m an educator, lifelong educator. When we get universal child care y’all it’s going to lead to a revolution in our public schools!” he thundered.

Department of Social Services

$12 billion

Pension Contributions

$10.5 billion

DSA Demands for Pro-Palestine, Anti-Israel Agenda

Divesting city pensions from Israeli bonds and securities.

Banning Israeli products from the city-run grocery stores Mamdani wants to open.

Investigating real estate agents “hosting illegal sales of stolen lands in the West Bank.”

Stripping tax-exempt nonprofit status from entities that raise funds for the Israel Defense Forces.

End the NYPD’s training with Israeli Occupation Forces.