NYC Mayor’s First Visit to a Mosque, & It Is In Puerto Rico

This is the New York City mayor with Zohran at a Puerto Rican mosque, first chanting in a foreign language. He also visited a Hindu Temple. I wonder if we will see him in a Christian church or a synagogue. We might see him in one of the radical synagogues where the rabbi campaigned for him, perhaps the synagogue with the trans rabbi. Amazingly, 33% of Jewish New Yorkers voted for him.

Zohran is more interested in foreigners and immigrants than American citizens.

Zohran Mamdani jetted off to a luxury summit for liberals in Puerto Rico just two days after winning New York City’s mayoral race and spent time at a local mosque.

The 34-year-old is the first Muslim mayor-elect of New York City and spent time in prayer at Centro Islamico del Caribe -Masjid Ebadur Rahman in San Juan early Friday.

He also spent time speaking to members of the local Muslim community and helping distribute meals to the less fortunate as he was busy hobnobbing at the annual Somos conference.

The summit brings New York politicians and lobbyists to sunny San Juan for strategy meetings, workshops and alcohol guzzling confabs.

Key Democrat leaders in the state like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Governor Kathy Hochul were also scheduled to appear, despite the government shutdown in Washington continuing under Schumer and Jeffries’ leadership.

They are partying while Americans suffer during a shutdown.

It is a radically pro-Palestinian mosque. They had a big stop Gaza genocide event in July.