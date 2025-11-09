SNAP Grew 40% in a Few Years Under the Biden Administration

The Supreme Court (Ketanje Brown Jackson) has temporarily blocked Judge McConnell’s order to create money out of air to fund SNAP, a corrupt program that exploded under the four years of Joe Biden.

SNAP UPDATE: The Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay. The Federal Government can’t just create money for food stamps when Democrats CHOOSE to not fund the government (14 times and counting‍♀️). Activist judges have ordered reckless and unconstitutional legal maneuvers… pic.twitter.com/kbh2izckOz — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) November 8, 2025

SNAP Secrets

The government found an explosion of SNAP benefits under Joe Biden. The benefits increased almost 40% on this program in just a couple of years under the Biden administration. We have over 42 million recipients on the dole.

Blue states were giving the benefits to anyone who asked. Politicians were buying votes.

The USDA asked for the food stamp data, and only 29 states compiled. All but two blue states refused to send the data. Twenty one states have refused, mostly blue states.

Most red states complied.

Two sued the USDA for asking.

On my first day @USDA, we told every state to send us their SNAP data so we could make sure illegal immigrants aren’t getting benefits meant for American families. 29 states stepped up. 21 blue states refused — and two SUED US FOR ASKING! ‍♀️ And guess what? In just the states… pic.twitter.com/W7ha0Le1eN — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) November 2, 2025

The Wildly Corrupt SNAP Program

The USDA found thousands and thousands of illegal use of EBT cases. The agency has been moving people off SNAP (food stamps), almost 700,000. They’ve arrested about 118 people.

It’s safe to assume that blue states refusing to send data have given it to illegal aliens. Some have lied and gave illegals healthcare, especially in California. They have funded able-bodied people who don’t belong.

This is the Democrat business model: a wealth transfer from taxpayers to groups who vote for them, even people who have no legal rights to it.

It is believed that there is a half-trillion dollars in waste throughout the agencies every year, and that’s a low estimate. That doesn’t count what DOGE found.

You have people stealing services and Democrat politicians getting votes for allowing it.

One of the problems with Obamacare is the subsidies go directly to insurers, not the patients or fake patients. You have billions of dollars going to insurance companies for non-existent people.

My favorite DOGE story was the computer that just kept writing checks on its own with no money to back it up.