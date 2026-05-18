SCOTUS Ruling: Mississippi Doesn’t Have to Redraw Judicial Districts

The United States Supreme Court just overturned a lower court ruling. The ruling would have forced Mississippi to redraw judicial districts used to elect its state Supreme Court justices. The lower court wanted more racial districts. The lower court had said the current district map violated the Voting Rights Act (VRA), a 1960 law designed to protect minority voters from discrimination.

However, since the lower court made that ruling, the Supreme Court struck down a relevant portion of the Voting Rights Act (VRA)—Louisiana v. Callais. As one would expect, the Supreme Court sent the case back to the lower court for reconsideration. The newer ruling changed how the courts handle certain aspects of the Voting Rights Act. It banned racism in drawing up districts.

Then, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented. She was the only justice to dissent. Remarkably, Ketanji says that the recent Louisiana case doesn’t affect the situation. Justice Jackson supports the original lower court decision.

As an aside, Ketanji is really a justice thanks to Joe Biden and the leftists who pushed for her. Ketanji is wrong 99.9% of the time. You can count on it. Paul Ryan’s sister-in-law is an embarrassment for Joe Biden and Democrats who were behind her appointment and will continue to be for decades.

Mississippi doesn’t have to redraw its judicial districts for now. The case will be returned to the lower court for a fresh review under the updated legal rules.