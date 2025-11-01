Al Qaida militants have blocked fuel entry to cities and are closing in on Bamako, raising fears it could become the first country ruled by the terror group in its nearly four-decade history. Although, Syria and Gaza, not yet a country, are ruled by terrorists.

Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an al-Qaeda affiliate, has spent weeks targeting fuel convoys bound for the capital, and is now tightening its grip on Mali’s capital. It’s described as a Taliban-style seizure.

A military coup has been running the country since 2021, weakening it.

Sources told The Telegraph that Turkey has been supplying drones, while Russia has become Mali’s main security partner. Turkey’s foreign ministry has been approached for comment.

The outlook is grim according to analysts.

The Foreign Office (FCDO) warned British citizens on Thursday to “leave immediately by commercial flight if you judge it safe to do so”.

Non-essential embassy staff have also been withdrawn from Bamako.

People can’t leave via neighboring countries because terrorists have control of the roads.

They are holding two UAE citizens and want $38 million for them.

They began by attacking businesses and industrial plants. Now the fuel industry is governed by criminals. Fuel tankers are ambushed.

The terrorists blockade affects the entire south of the country.

Military coups have driven out UN peacekeepers, French forces, and over 1,000 US troops.

JNIM and other terror groups have filled the power vacuum. They protect the people and provide service but in exchange will institute strict Islamic rule. That’s how Hitler operated.

International military partnerships now play a major role in Mali’s security, with Russia and Turkey emerging as key supporters of the Malian armed forces.

Russian involvement goes well beyond fuel, including trainers, personnel – especially in the north – and various military capabilities.

The world is getting more dangerous and if America falls to communism and Islamism (the Red-Green Alliance), there will be no beacon on the hill.