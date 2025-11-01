Sec. Bessent Told Warren & Klobuchar to Stop Sending Him Incoherent Letters

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar of failing to undermine Argentina President Javier Milei’s midterm victory after they criticized a $20 billion U.S. aid package supporting his reforms. They’re pushing socialism, so they would criticize all of that.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has a message for Sen. Warren and Sen. Amy Klobuchar: you are failures.

“You failed to derail the electoral success of one of our great allies in Latin America, President Javier Milei. He won in a landslide with the poorest members of society voting for economic freedom—a notion anathema in particular to the Senate’s resident American Peronist, Senator Warren.

“You failed to reopen the government, preventing our Administration’s efforts to get aid to American farmers, as well as our planned activation of the Farm Credit Agency to assist our farmers with next year’s crops.

“As the attached photo demonstrates, POTUS is in Asia showing what successful American leadership looks like. Today’s announcement after his meeting with President Xi will be a resounding victory for our great farmers.

“While I know it will be soul-crushing for you, please re-focus your staff away from writing incoherent letters to myself and others, and instead work towards opening the government.

“If you decide to further add to your legacy of failure by voting to keep the government closed over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, ruining the number one travel day for American families, you should both be ashamed.

“P.S. I am happy to inform you both that the Argentine economic bridge has now turned a profit for the American people. While “profit” is a private sector word that you may both be unfamiliar with, I would urge you to look past your previous experience working alongside the Biden Administration’s auto-penned efforts to bankrupt the US government.”

.@SenWarren and @SenAmyKlobuchar: you are failures. You failed to derail the electoral success of one of our great allies in Latin America, President @JMilei. He won in a landslide with the poorest members of society voting for economic freedom—a notion anathema in particular… pic.twitter.com/Q6bOQFDKBI — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) October 29, 2025

Klobuchar, who has never done a thing to improve American’s lives, responded sarcastically, as Democrats make Americans suffer so they can get $1.5 trillion during a shutdown shakedown to pay for their failing budgets through illegal alien healthcare.

Treasury Secretary Bessent responded immediately, far more coherently as well.