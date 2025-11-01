Rand Paul Describes the Downfall of Social Security

Tim Pool asked Rand Paul what options are available to save Social Security, the program benefits that Joe Biden handed out liberally to illegal aliens.

“What do we do?” Pool asked.

“Well with Social Security,” Paul said, “you’re going to have to start receiving it at a later age, you know. And I’ve said the age has to go to 70. In the early 1980s, we went from 65 to 67 over about a 20 year period. It’s not pleasant news to tell you, but it’s the only thing you can do.

“You could also raise Social Security taxes dramatically. Right now. You pay 15%. You pay seven and a half, and your employer pays seven and a half. But really, you pay 15%. If you want to pay 25%, you can keep Social Security the way it is, if you want to pay 25% of your check to Social Security. But most people, you tell them that, and most political politicians say, Well, gosh, that’d be devastating on the working guy to have a 25% tax on everybody.”

Ironically, Democrats constantly accuse Republicans of trying to ruin Social Security, but they are the ones who taxed it and tacked welfare to it. Now, they give it to illegal aliens.

To be fair, both parties used Social Security as their personal ATM to buy votes.

Personally, I paid the max to Social Security throughout most of my career. Where did my money go? It was supposed to only be for the elderly and handicapped.