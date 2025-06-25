President Trump Isn’t Pleased About Making NYC Uganda

President Donald Trump hit Truth Social running to comment on Uganda-born Democrat New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. He defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Tuesday’s primary election. He’s an anarcho-Communist. The Democrat Party is the Anarcho-Communist Party.

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor,” Trump noted.

“We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous,” he added.

“He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!”

It’s good that the Democrats finally outed themselves as communists and anarchists. How much more obvious do they have to be? We saw them promote Antifa and Black Lives Matter, violent anarchist communists.

Trump is trying to make America great again while Democrats are trying to make us communists or radical Islamists, maybe both.

