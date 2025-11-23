Mamdani Calls Trump a “Fascist” “Threat to Democracy”

Kristen Welker of Meet the Press interviewed Zohran Mamdani after his cordial meeting with President Trump, after which Trump praised the communist Islamist. Mamdani, away from the Oval Office, told Welker Trump is a “fascist” and a “threat to democracy.”

Is it possible that there is a greater threat to democracy than a communist Islamist like Zohran who hates Jews and white people and America? He promises to completely transform New York City. If you doubt how dangerous Zohran is, go look at the platform for the democratic socialists of America. It’s very far-left, communist and nothing “democratic” about it. It’s not even socialist.

President Trump never violates the law. Everything is run past the Supreme Court while lawfare cases run into the hundreds. If the court says he can’t do it, he doesn’t do it. That isn’t what Biden did. He and the autopen did whatever they wanted, including opening our borders to anonymous people.

Transcript

Host: In that press conference with President Trump, a reporter asked you whether you believe that President Trump is, in fact, a fascist, a word that you’ve used in the past. You were about to answer. Then President Trump sort of jumped in and he said, “that’s okay. You can just say ‘yes’.” It’s easier than explaining it. So, Mr. Mayor elect, just to be very clear, do you think that President Trump is a fascist?

Mamdani: “And after President Trump said that, I said, ‘Yes’.

Host: And so you do.

Mamdani: And that’s something that I’ve said in the past, I say today, and I think what I appreciated about the conversation that I had with the president was that we were not shy about the places of disagreement, about the politics that has brought us to this moment, and we also wanted to focus on what it could look like to deliver on a shared analysis of an affordability crisis for New Yorkers.

Host: You’ve also said in the past that President Trump has engaged in a “attack on our democracy”. You’ve called him a “despot”. Do you still believe President Trump is a threat to the democracy?

Mamdani: Everything that I’ve said in the past, I continue to believe, and that’s the thing that I think is important in our politics, is that we don’t shy away from where we have disagreements, but we understand what it is that brings us to that table. Because I’m not coming into the Oval Office to make a point or make a stand, I’m coming in there to deliver for New Yorkers. And a few weeks ago, I was asked by a reporter three words to describe myself. I said New York City, and that’s what animated that conversation, how do we deliver for the people of New York City.

Mamdani still claims to believe Trump’s a “threat to democracy” after Trump sat down and said “let’s work together”? This is performative nonsense. https://t.co/IFRP44VFtw — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 23, 2025

The Future of the Capitalist Capital

So much for Trump trying to work with this Bolshevik. He won’t hire any new police officers, and he plans to continue with his social worker policing program which has already failed.

He wants open borders, no police, no prisons, he wants to follow international law not US law, arrest Netanyahu, raise the corporate tax and capital gains to suicidal levels, and so much more. What could go wrong?

Zohran Mamdani wants to take a billion dollars from the police budget in year one and move it to social services.

Mamdani has repeatedly called for defunding the police. https://t.co/KLTfb6BTBE pic.twitter.com/KXoSkmkLI6 — America (@america) October 17, 2025

This is worth a read:

This is what he says:

Matt Taibbi on his disgust at Mehdi Hassan, Jamal Bowman, and Hasan Piker doing USSR nostalgia at Mamdani’s victory party:

‘I could fill a whole book with stories of horrible things I heard and saw from eyewitnesses to the Soviet history. And to see people laughing about that shit, I can’t even describe the emotions.

When I saw some of those clips [from Mamdani’s party], I went through in my mind, I started cataloging all the top 20 or 30 awful things that I heard, and I just want to share one.

I did a story once on Boris Yeltsin; I was actually planning on writing a biography of him at one point. I traveled to his birthplace, which is in this little place called Bukha, in the middle of nowhere. It’s near what’s now called Yekaterinburg. Yeltsin, he came from a long line of peasants who had basically made no dent in Russian history ever. You go back, you can’t find any of them in censuses going back hundreds of years.

But his grandfather, Ignati Yeltsin, was a legendarily, mean, tough character in the area. And through hard labor his whole life and being a bit of a disciplinarian when it came to farm labor, he eventually acquired a horse and a mill on his property. And as a result, they had to be liquidated during Dekulakization. He became a kulak. If you look in western definitions of that, these are rich peasant farmers, the Encyclopedia Britannica talks about how they were even so wealthy that they sometimes gave out mortgages. No, this guy just had a horse basically. So he gets sent off. He dies in transit, Ignati, during this time period.

But I asked some of the old timers who were still in the region to talk about that time period. There were a lot of people who were sons and daughters of people who remembered. And one of the things that they did at that time period is that they didn’t even want to waste money on bullets for the kulaks. So what they would do is just declare you a kulak, you and your family, and then there would be a proclamation that it would be illegal for anybody in the area to give shelter to that person and his family and his kids. So for years on end, people went to bed at night to the sound of people freezing to death, kids screaming at night in the Soviet Union, because that’s how they liquidated the kulak class.

And there were millions of people who met ends like this. And that’s just the beginning of the shit they did. They only got to them after they eliminated a whole long list of other people, from intellectuals, landowners, socialist revolutionaries, Mensheviks. Then, eventually, they get to peasants who have a horse. And that is what happened when you have a bunch of intellectuals running a revolution in the name of a working class.’