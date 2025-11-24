Denmark Made the Cows Sick for Climate Change

An anti-methane additive called Bovaer was being mixed with cattle feed in Europe to keep cattle from farting too much. Denmark made it mandatory, not really knowing what it would do without long range studies.

The company that makes it, Elanco Animal Health, claim the ingredient powder used in feed will reduce methane emissions from dairy cattle by almost 30%. It suppresses a cow’s ability to produce methane during digestion. They think that this will somehow save the climate.

What could go wrong?

Apparently, everything. They’re making the cows sick.

People are now more clearly recognizing that carbon dioxide (CO2) is a life-essential gas and methane is a critical part of the finely tuned biogenic carbon cycle. Consumers are also alarmed by the introduction of a supplement to animals, with no consideration given to the long-term effects of humans consuming meat and dairy products from animals that eat the additives.

There are now reports that from Denmark of cows collapsing and suffering illness after eating Bovaer, which is now legally required for many farms in Denmark as part of its national climate policy. Some farmers claim their cattle experienced severe symptoms after eating the additive-infused feed, including collapse, lethargy, reduced feed intake, fever, diarrhea, miscarriages, and significant drops in milk production.

There are also accounts of some animals recovering when Bovaer was discontinued but relapsing when forced to resume eating the additive-infused feed….

The policy is poisoning the animals slowly. …

Hot Air, reporting from the Telegraph, noted that Norway is not going ahead with the same requirement based on the Denmark experience.

The first time I heard the climate extremists were going to reduce cow farts, was in AOC’s FAQ on The Green New Deal. One of the goals it sets is to get to net-zero at the end of a 10-year plan because it will take that long to fully get rid of emissions from cows …