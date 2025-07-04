The EU Ministry of Truth Moves to Censor the World

Today, the EU moved toward strengthening online censorship, transforming the “Code of Conduct on Disinformation” into a mandatory part of the Digital Services Act. It threatens speech worldwide.

The deal establishing the Digital Services Act was first struck in 2022. The EU Commission claims it will ensure that online platforms are held responsible for tackling harmful content. The DSA, which will combine with legislation in individual countries, is meant to be a huge threat. It will give rise to a fully-fledged Ministry of Truth.

The EU plans to allegedly tame the Internet “Wild West”.

On July 1, 2025, the European Union’s Code of Conduct on Disinformation became mandatory instead of voluntary. It was originally thought to be a voluntary effort by tech companies to clean up their platforms and it is now an official requirement under the EU censorship law, the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The biggest online platforms and search engines will need to meet strict transparency standards, undergo audits, and show that they can keep what Brussels calls “disinformation” in check.

The regulators will breathe down their necks.

Additionally, the EU is expanding its censorship apparatus beyond major platforms. They are boing to go after alternative media and independent creators.

These audits are supposed to assess how well companies manage the risks linked to disinformation. They get to decide what is or isn’t disinformation.

The Commission made sure to clarify that while signing the Code is technically voluntary, meeting the Code’s standards is expected. A spokesperson explained, “Compliance with the Code is voluntary. Compliance with the DSA is not.”

They try to pass this censorship off as protecting children, but it’s just another tactic to extort money and silence critics.

President Trump didn’t tolerate this from Canada and he won’t tolerate it from the EU.

Obama helped lead the US shadow diplomacy corps that pushed Europe’s Orwellian new censorship law (the EU DSA) and Obama’s NGO arm, the Obama Foundation, added a focus on “combatting disinformation” https://t.co/DT1ShvHL4W — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 20, 2025