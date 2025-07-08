Mayor Bass Showed Up at a Law Enforcement Action Screaming

By
M Dowling
35

A large federal immigration operation with armored vehicles and mounted officers took place in MacArthur Park, but resulted in no arrests.

The action today was allegedly related to MS-13.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass intervened directly on scene, demanding federal agents leave the park immediately.

“They need to leave,” she screamed.

She showed up at a Federal law enforcement action in Los Angeles today to obstruct federal officers. She is breaking the law. She tried to tell the officers to leave and had to rush to her car when the media swarmed her.

The reason for the significant show of force with no arrests remains officially unknown, with federal authorities declining to comment.

She went to cause chaos.

As Stephen Miller said, she "has no say in this at all. Federal law is supreme and federal law will be enforced."

