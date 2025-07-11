NATO Will Fund US Weapons to Ukraine

After reporting the US stockpiles are running low, the US will again send weapons to Ukraine. President Trump said NATO will pay for the weapons. The US still pays most of NATO, but the member nations to a nation said they will pay 5% of their GDP to NATO. That hasn’t taken place yet.

Hopefully, we went send so much cash. We believe Ukraine is the West’s money launderers. Money gets laundered back to the military industrial complex and Democrats, and who knows where else.

Mitch Comes In When the War Is Threatened

Former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) praised President Trump on Tuesday for announcing that he would send additional weapons to Ukraine and blasted “isolationists and restrainers” at the Department of Defense (DOD), possibly taking aim at the Pentagon’s No. 3-ranking official.

“I’m glad that President Trump wants to resume deliveries of lethal capabilities to Ukraine. America’s policy of providing lethal support to Ukraine began during his first term, and likely helped deter earlier Russian escalation,” McConnell said in a statement.

“This time, the president will need to reject calls from the isolationists and restrainers within his administration to limit these deliveries to defensive weapons. And he should disregard those at DoD who invoke munitions shortages to block aid while refusing to invest seriously in expanding munitions productions,” McConnell said.

His comments appeared directed at Elbridge Colby, under secretary of Defense for policy, whom Politico reported was the driving force behind a decision to pause weapons shipments to Ukraine.

If you want to end the war, you will be called an isolationist. We are stuck with an incredible burden. Ukrainian fighters are courageous and keep fighting, but too many on both sides are dying.