Manhattan DA Vance will not prosecute so-called low-level ‘protest’ arrests

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. announced on Friday that he will not prosecute those low-level troublemakers from the Black Lives Matter/Antifa uprising.

“The prosecution of protesters charged with these low-level offenses undermines critical bonds between law enforcement and the communities we serve. Days after the killing of George Floyd, our nation and our city are at a crossroads in our continuing endeavor to confront racism and systemic injustice wherever it exists,” Vance said in a statement.

We wouldn’t want to break the bond.

He said most were arrested for unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct.

The move comes two days after Vance called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to use his emergency powers to override no-bail laws that allowed for looters to quickly get released.

Vance said Friday that if people commit acts of violence against cops or loot and destroy property, they will still be charged accordingly.

He is, however, on the side of the mob, and he is the city’s top law enforcement officer.

“Our office has a moral imperative to enact public policies which assure all New Yorkers that in our justice system and our society, black lives matter and police violence is a crime. We commend the thousands of our fellow New Yorkers who have peacefully assembled to demand these achievable aims, and our door is open to any New Yorker who wishes to be heard,” he added.

Democrats in the New York legislature have lobbied Vance to refuse to prosecute the looters and rioters.

The rule of law in New York depends on how everyone feels.

LAWLESS NEW YORK

