Threatening mob demands Minneapolis mayor abolish the police, then gets more vicious

The extremely weak Mayor Frey of Minneapolis bowed to the mob so they went further with their demands. They are now ordering him to abolish or defund the police.

After these same people — Black Lives Matter and Antifa — burned down his city, he kowtowed to them, and what did it get him? These are your ‘peaceful protesters.’

While throwing police under the bus, and calling them all racists, he would not go that extra step and say he’d abolish or fully defund the police department. “I do not support a full abolition of the police,” he said.

He was told to “get the f*** out of here.” They began chanting he should “go home” and forced him to leave. Then the ringleader said, “get him back here,” as if he was some kind of dog on a leash.

You see, you can’t kneel or bow to the mob. It is never enough. Now, “They don’t want no more f***ing police.”

His weak leadership has allowed these amoral radicals free reign.

Watch:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey showed up today at the protests. He was asked if he would commit to abolishing/defunding the police. Incredible to witness crowd hold him directly accountable. Man did a literal walk of shame. pic.twitter.com/v645mfIZHt — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) June 6, 2020

We got @MayorFrey to come out of his house and asked him one simple question. “Will you commit to defunding the Minneapolis Police Department?” He said no…Now we prepare for tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/d71WdCqAjO — Black Visions Collective (@BlackVisionsMN) June 7, 2020