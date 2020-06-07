In world news, some idiot goes to anti-racism rally in blackface

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Someone showed up at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto at an anti-racism rally in blackface. He seemed to think it was funny. He’s lucky someone didn’t kill him. Aside from being very disrespectful, he could be crazy.

“If I want to put this on my face, I’ll put it on my face,” he said. That’s really uncalled for and ignorant.

Lucky for him, the police came along and saved his life. He was arrested for breach of peace.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply