In world news, some idiot goes to anti-racism rally in blackface

Someone showed up at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto at an anti-racism rally in blackface. He seemed to think it was funny. He’s lucky someone didn’t kill him. Aside from being very disrespectful, he could be crazy.

“If I want to put this on my face, I’ll put it on my face,” he said. That’s really uncalled for and ignorant.

Lucky for him, the police came along and saved his life. He was arrested for breach of peace.

Warning: language . The man was sprayed with water before being taken away by police. #Toronto #Torontoprorest pic.twitter.com/EHEgx4d1nf — Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) June 6, 2020