NBC Faux News Thinks Aides Are Hiding Iran Info from Trump

NBC’s latest faux news is that President Trump doesn’t know what’s going on in Iran.

Each day since the start of the war in Iran, U.S. military officials compile a video update for President Donald Trump, NBC News reports.

The outlet claims the videos only show the most successful strikes. The daily montage typically runs for about two minutes, sometimes longer, the officials said. One described each daily video as a series of clips of “stuff blowing up.” Ah, yes, just stuff, and it’s only the stuff blowing up.

That is allegedly the only briefing he gets. In other words, they think he’s clueless about what is going on. This follows their insistence on what turned out to be fakeouts on Iran information. The media discovered it’s never accountable for its fake stories.

NBC News went straight to its trusted anonymous sources, who won’t even provide their names.

NBC News

But the video briefing is fueling concerns among some of Trump’s allies that he may not be receiving — or absorbing — the complete picture of the war, now in its fourth week, two of the current officials and the former official said.

They said the videos are also driving Trump’s increasing frustration with news coverage of the war. Trump has pointed to the success depicted in the daily videos to privately question why his administration can’t better influence the public narrative, asking aides why the news media doesn’t emphasize what he’s seeing, one of the current U.S. officials and the former U.S. official said.

They don’t sound like allies if they are running to the Never Trump network. Karoline Leavitt and Sean Parnell rejected the idea that Trump was unaware, but their comments were deep into the article.

This entire story is made up. They know nothing, as they have proven before. The only president who was senile was Joe Biden, and NBC never accused him of not knowing what was going on. Biden rarely made appearances. On the other hand, President Trump is talking to the media every day. He clearly knows what is going on.

As one X commenter said, “Last week, killing any enemy’s leadership only prolongs a war. On Monday, the president lied about engaging in talks with Iran. On Tuesday, we should not have talks at all, pretending Iran is the same now as it was before the war.”

Mainstream media is a lost cause.