The leader of an Eastern European neo-Nazi group has pleaded guilty in New York to trying to recruit others to commit violent attacks against Jews and racial minorities, including one plot that would have involved dressing as Santa Claus to hand out poisoned candy to children.

Federal prosecutors said they would seek a sentence of up to 18 years for Michail Chkhikvishvili, a 22-year-old from the Republic of Georgia who goes by the nickname “Commander Butcher.” He pleaded guilty Monday before a federal judge in Brooklyn to soliciting hate crimes and distributing information about making bombs and ricin.

Prosecutors described Chkhikvishvili as the leader of the Maniac Murder Cult, an international extremist group that intends to trigger a racial and religious war.

His Hater’s Handbook inspired some murders in Tennessee which caused the death of a 16-year-old.

Federal officials say his rhetoric inspired real‑world attacks.

In January 2025, a 17‑year‑old gunman opened fire inside Antioch High School in Nashville, killing one student and wounding another before shooting himself. The attacker claimed to act on behalf of the Maniac Murder Cult and other groups.

In August 2024, an attacker in Eskisehir, Turkey, livestreamed himself stabbing several people outside a mosque while wearing a vest with Nazi symbols. His manifesto cited Chkhikvishvili and linked to the “Hater’s Handbook” and other propaganda.

The US extradited him from Moldova.

He was going to dress up as Santa Claus and give out poisoned candy to Jewish and other minority children.

He could get 40 years but sentencing recommendations by prosecutors are said to favor a 14 to 17-year sentence, which will be decided in March, as reported by Gothamist.

It seems he was never in the US, just provided inspiration.