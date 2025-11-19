Thomas Windom, Suspect in Arctic Frost, Referred for Criminal Prosecution

Rep. Jim Jordan referred prosecutor Thomas Windom for criminal prosecution. Windom is suspected of helpling plan Arctic Frost to frame President Trump.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, called on the Department of Justice on Wednesday to prosecute one of former special counsel Jack Smith’s lead attorneys, accusing him of obstructing a congressional investigation.

Jordan said in the 19-page referral that Thomas Windom, a veteran federal prosecutor who was fired in the second Trump administration, declined to answer dozens of questions from committee staff after meeting with them twice behind closed doors this year.

Windom cited the Fifth Amendment in answer to questions.

“Windom’s improper refusal to answer nearly all questions during his deposition obstructed the Committee’s fact-finding,” Jordan wrote. “As a senior assistant to Special Counsel Jack Smith, Windom possesses unique, firsthand information about the work of that Office. Yet, despite being given express authorization by DOJ on two separate occasions, Windom declined to answer questions during his deposition about topics necessary and relevant to the Committee’s inquiry.”

Suspected of Arctic Frost Planning

FBI emails revealed in April provided by legally protected whistleblowers show:

Officials in the Biden White House, including then-White House Deputy Counsel Jonathan Su, personally assisted the FBI in securing the government cell phones of President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. The cell phones were acquired before Trump was formally added as a subject of the investigation.

Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. – including U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom, who later joined Jack Smith’s team as a main attorney – coordinated extensively with FBI agents in the Washington Field Office to plan, approve, and execute Arctic Frost.

Further evidence anti-Trump FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) Timothy Thibault played a central role in opening and advancing the Arctic Frost investigation, despite other agents’ concerns that the evidence only supported a limited preliminary investigation.

In addition to publicizing these records, the chairmen are reiterating their request for Attorney General Pam Bondi and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel to produce all DOJ and FBI records regarding the Arctic Frost investigation, with emphasis on communications between and among the FBI and Biden White House officials.

Bondi hasn’t acted, but now we have him on a much lesser charge that might not hold.

Read the letter and the communications here.