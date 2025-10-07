Maoists Funded Zohran Mamdani’s Engineered Rise to Power

As if it wasn’t obvious from the pre-printed signs, rehearsed chants, and the well-organized bringing together of leftists and paid operatives, the LA anti-ICE riots were not organic. Most of these violent [mostly peaceful] protests are staged and heavily funded.

The EU diaspora was brought here by radical anarchists.

“The anti-ICE riots weren’t organic. They weren’t grassroots; they weren’t by accident; they weren’t a coalition of outraged individuals who all gathered together to voice their grievances against the government. No, no. They were paid; they were staged; they were orchestrated,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler explained in August.

The man in question behind the riots is Neville Roy Singham, a billionaire who lives in Shanghai. His wife is Jodie Evans who founded Code Pink, a radical communist group posing as anti-war activists.

“Now remember, American citizens don’t get to just live in China the way that we in America allow foreigners to live in our country. In order to live more than a visit to China, that requires special permission from the Chinese Communist Party, which evidently was obtained by Roy Singham, who lives there with his wife,” Wheeler says.

In fact, that is where Singham made his billions.

Singham also funds the pro-Palestine [Hamas] protests.

When Zohran Mamdani was in college, he started a chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, which Wheeler says “in and of itself is association with Roy Singham,” but it “just touches the surface.”

The Return of the SnakeOil Salesman

On July 12, 2025, the New York Post published an exclusive report about a woman associated with Mamdani’s campaign, reportedly Singham’s niece.

The report claims that the niece of Roy Singham spearheaded the Jews for Zohran Mamdani campaign in order to give the “Israel-bashing candidate” cover from anti-Semitism accusations and win Jewish voters.

Jews for Zohran Mamdani is also working with city comptroller Brad Lander and Rep. Jerry Nadler to persuade more Jews, such as Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Dan Goldman, to back Mamdani for mayor.

“Zohran Mamdani is not just the front-runner, he’s the presumptive winner,” Wheeler says. “He might soon be mayor of the biggest city in the United States, but his rise to prominence was not organic, wasn’t grassroots.”

The people behind communist Mamdani, who euphemistically and deceitfully calls himself a Democrat Socialist for America, are working for Maoist China.

Free, Free, Free

If the government grocery stores and promises to seize the means of production didn’t alert you to Zohran’s intentions, maybe this will. He is going to steal more from the rich, chasing them out of New York.