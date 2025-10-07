Not One Democrat Politician Will Ask Jay Jones to Withdraw

M Dowling
If you want to know who Democrat leaders are now, but didn’t get the message when they rejoiced over Charlie Kirk’s assassination, go no further than the soulless Jay Jones. All Democrat politicians want him to serve as the state of Virginia’s top law enforcement officer.

They only care about winning.

Meanwhile, the police union called on him to quit.

Kill Opponents, Children, Cops & Piss on Their Graves

Virginia Attorney General candidate Jay Jones wanted to see his opponent shot dead and his children die in their mother’s arms. He also allegedly said in a phone call that if we killed a few police officers, they’d stop killing people.

The Democrats will not call for him to leave the race. Democrats just gave lip service to rejecting his words. Imagine if Donald Trump or Mike Johnson said these things. What happened to lowering the temperature?

They apparently want a lunatic as the Virginia attorney general.

Gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger won’t ask him to get out of the race. Therefore, she’s fine with it.

Leftist Tim Kaine simply pretends the comments are out of character for Jay Jones.

Jones fantasized about killing people and pissing on someone’s grave.

Yet, Kamala has this to say about the Trump administration.

 

