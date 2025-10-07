Not One Democrat Politician Will Ask Jay Jones to Withdraw

If you want to know who Democrat leaders are now, but didn’t get the message when they rejoiced over Charlie Kirk’s assassination, go no further than the soulless Jay Jones. All Democrat politicians want him to serve as the state of Virginia’s top law enforcement officer.

They only care about winning.

Meanwhile, the police union called on him to quit.

Kill Opponents, Children, Cops & Piss on Their Graves

Virginia Attorney General candidate Jay Jones wanted to see his opponent shot dead and his children die in their mother’s arms. He also allegedly said in a phone call that if we killed a few police officers, they’d stop killing people.

The Democrats will not call for him to leave the race. Democrats just gave lip service to rejecting his words. Imagine if Donald Trump or Mike Johnson said these things. What happened to lowering the temperature?

They apparently want a lunatic as the Virginia attorney general.

We should move on from Virginia A.G. nominee Jay Jones’ fantasies about the murder of his political opponent & death of his children, say Democrats. We shouldn’t. The lack of a single, high-profile Democrat demanding Jones withdraw from the race is a terrifying new political low pic.twitter.com/QkgwYz6FIR — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 6, 2025

Gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger won’t ask him to get out of the race. Therefore, she’s fine with it.

If Abigail Spanberger doesn’t think Jay Jones should drop out, then she’s fine with what he said. It’s that simple. pic.twitter.com/IKnnJ7GP22 — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 6, 2025

Leftist Tim Kaine simply pretends the comments are out of character for Jay Jones.

Democrat Virginia Senator Tim Kaine STILL backs Jay Jones, who fantasized about killing a Republican official and his children, and also supports killing cops. KAINE: “I’m still supporting Jay Jones.” pic.twitter.com/3EXIFaGDXa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 7, 2025

Jones fantasized about killing people and pissing on someone’s grave.

Jay Jones: Your priorities come into focus when you’re a parent. My highest priority will always be the safety of our families. Also Jay Jones: I want my political opponents to watch their children die. This man should be nowhere near an elected office of any kind. pic.twitter.com/HidSt1p5Sf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 6, 2025

Yet, Kamala has this to say about the Trump administration.