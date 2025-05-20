McIver Charged for Assaulting an Officer When Breaking Into ICE Jail

Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver is facing federal charges for assaulting a Department of Homeland Security officer, which can be seen on video. It took place as McIver and other lawmakers tried to break into the ICE detention facility in Newark.

Specifically, McIver is charged with violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a)(1) for assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement.

Best view I’ve seen of Newark Mayor Baraka being arrested at ICE NJ on Friday and Rep. McIver (red jacket) obstructing, shoving law enforcement, and then hitting law enforcement. Rep. Menendez came in with a hit too (right). The reps then forced their way in. Many crimes here. pic.twitter.com/ectE7sz5BV — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 10, 2025

“No one is above the law — politicians or otherwise,” Habba said. “It is the job of this office to uphold justice impartially, regardless of who you are.”

McIver said in a statement that the charges against her “are purely political-they mischaracterize and distort my actions, and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight.”

