Marietta Man Used Tax $$$ to Buy a Mansion, Lamborghini, BMW, Range Rover, Yacht, Plastic Surgery

Laundered Proceeds Were Used to Purchase $1.7 Million House, Lamborghini, BMW, Range Rover, and Yacht with Tax Dollars

Following a weeklong trial, Carl Delano Torjagbo, a/k/a Karl Lucius Delano, was convicted by a federal jury of bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering after obtaining a fraudulent $9.6 million Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan and filing fraudulent tax returns that generated a $3.4 million IRS refund.

The Story

This defendant’s massive PPP fraud abused a valuable program intended to assist struggling Americans during a global pandemic. The defendant then claimed a fraudulent $3.4 million tax refund,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

“Torjagbo defrauded a federal loan program of which its intended use was to assist businesses in covering rent, utility payments, and other job saving needs during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Special Agent in Charge Demetrius Hardeman, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. “Taxpayers’ money that should have gone to these businesses instead went to Torjagbo, who then used it to fund his lavish lifestyle. IRS Criminal Investigation special agents, along with our federal and state law enforcement partners, will continue identifying, investigating, and bringing to prosecution individuals and companies who took advantage of a program Americans desperately needed during a period of economic hardship.”

He faces a maximum of 170 years of imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release. In determining the actual sentence, the Court will consider the United States Sentencing Guidelines. They are not binding but provide appropriate sentencing ranges for most offenders.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 3, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. before United States District Judge Michael L. Brown.

[The programs were rife with fraud because the Biden Democrat administration wouldn’t put proper oversight on it and rushed the money out the door.]